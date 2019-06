Published on Jun 3, 2019

He Zehua, an inheritor of the Wannan shadow play, performs in Xuancheng City of east China's Anhui Province.

Shadow play, also known as shadow puppetry, is a folk performing art originating in China.

With passion on shadow play, He Zehua founded his Wannan Shadow Play Museum and opened it to public for free in Shuidong Town in the year 2010.

He also introduced the time-honored art form to school students regularly to make the shadow play known by more.