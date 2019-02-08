Olympic Figure Skating pairs who found Love on Ice | Top Moments

Published on Feb 8, 2019

Some Figure Skating couples did not only capture a medal at the Olympic Games but also each other's hearts! We show you 6 Figure Skating couples who became a couple off the ice and how their love story started, like Lyudmila Pakhomova & Aleksandr Gorshkov, Alexa Scimeca-Knierim & Chris Knierim or Stacey Kemp & David King.



Want more Olympic Figure Skating? Keep up to date on the Olympic Channel: https://bit.ly/2WQ34kP



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com