Olympic Figure Skating pairs who found Love on Ice | Top Moments

Olympic
3.2M
14,985 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 8, 2019

Some Figure Skating couples did not only capture a medal at the Olympic Games but also each other's hearts! We show you 6 Figure Skating couples who became a couple off the ice and how their love story started, like Lyudmila Pakhomova & Aleksandr Gorshkov, Alexa Scimeca-Knierim & Chris Knierim or Stacey Kemp & David King.

Want more Olympic Figure Skating? Keep up to date on the Olympic Channel: https://bit.ly/2WQ34kP

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to