JoJo Siwa ADDRESSES Boyfriend Rumors!

Published on Mar 12, 2020

Are they or aren’t they official? Well guys it appears as though JoJo Siwa is speaking out about her rumored boyfriend Elliot Brown! We may finally have some answers!



“In The Room” with Jason Kennedy aired and we discovered a framed photo of JoJo and her rumored boyfriend Elliot Brown. I Gotta admit things got a little bit awkward when JoJo tried to answer the question.



When asked about her relationship with Elliot, JoJo appeared to avoid the question while saying quote “I've actually talked with him about how I was gonna answer this, 'cause I was like, 'I know it's gonna come up some time.'"





