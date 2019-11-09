Amaranth does not include dumplings, plus eggs, teach you new ways to eat, than the fritters

Published on Nov 9, 2019

#Juanzi cuisine#Food#Chives

A lot of baby breakfast eggs are mostly boiled eggs, or eggs fried a variety of dishes and the like, always the same way, the baby will also be tired, over time, do not like to eat eggs. Today, we change the way of cooking, not only can promote appetite, but also let the baby re-appreciate to eat eggs.

Hello, everyone! Every day, Juanzi shares rural life or authentic country cuisine. It is easy to learn. Everyone can make delicious food and enjoy the beautiful countryside.



Sharing rural happiness and recording the beauty of life



Real Henan rural life, food, beauty



Like our video, just subscribe.



Welcome to comment on the comment area