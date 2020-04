Published on Apr 24, 2020

11 years after Sonny With a Chance premiered on Disney Channel, Demi Lovato and the cast of the beloved comedy show are set to reunite, so bring on ALL the nostalgia!





Trust me when I say that this is one Zoom call you won’t be dreading because the entire cast of both Disney Channel’s Sonny With a Chance AND So Random! are set to reunite and hang out together via video chat, so consider your Saturday night completely booked.







