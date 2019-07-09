5 Strange Things about Jeffery Epstein

Published on Jul 9, 2019

The history of where Jeffery Epstein got his money is largely a mystery. Some researchers are of the opinion that Jeffery Epstein is running what is known as a Brownstone operation – or blackmail operation. This theory was further bolstered by the testimony of Virginia Roberts, who was one of “Epstein’s girls”, and stated that she was told to sleep with powerful men for the purposes of blackmail. I go into some of these things in this video.



