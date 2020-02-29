It's Not All Work | Angelina's, Morgan's and Yile's lives beyond the gym | All Around | Ep. 7

Published on Feb 29, 2020

In the seventh episode of the gymnastics show All Around: Angelina is back to training after her first-ever snowboarding trip; Morgan and her mother open up about the adoption story; Yile, who has made big progress on recovery, enjoys some fun training games with her teammates and coaches.

All Around is the Olympic Channel's first original gymnastics documentary series, with new episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020. Watch now!

