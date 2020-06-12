CINÉMA : La triste ignorance (L'"humanité" à venir)

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jun 12, 2020
Un travail cinématographique autour du livre "le gai savoir" de Friedrich NIETZSCHE. D'après la traduction de Patrick WOTLING, Éditions FLAMMARION. Un film de Stéphane KOWALCZYK produit dans le processus du "cinéma des occasions". Le récitant Michel SIDOBRE L'écoutant Christian PASTRE Prise de vue Stéphane KOWALCZYK Prise de son Philippe KERN Assistant caméra Philippe TAKA Montage Stéphane KOWALCZYK Musique Friedrich NIETZSCHE Pianiste Michael KRÜCKER Édition New Classical Adventure Production http://msk-productions.blogspot.fr/ Réalisation http://kowalczyk-stephane.blogspot.fr/ Diffusion http://ecranlocal.blogspot.fr/