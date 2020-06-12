Bages

CINÉMA : La triste ignorance (L'"humanité" à venir)

Published on Jun 12, 2020

Un travail cinématographique autour du livre "le gai savoir" de Friedrich NIETZSCHE. D'après la traduction de Patrick WOTLING, Éditions FLAMMARION. Un film de Stéphane KOWALCZYK produit dans le processus du "cinéma des occasions".
Le récitant
Michel SIDOBRE
L'écoutant
Christian PASTRE
Prise de vue
Stéphane KOWALCZYK
Prise de son
Philippe KERN
Assistant caméra
Philippe TAKA
Montage
Stéphane KOWALCZYK
Musique
Friedrich NIETZSCHE
Pianiste
Michael KRÜCKER
Édition
New Classical Adventure
Production
http://msk-productions.blogspot.fr/
Réalisation
http://kowalczyk-stephane.blogspot.fr/
Diffusion
http://ecranlocal.blogspot.fr/

