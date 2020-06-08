Turkey reports over 170,000 COVID-19 cases in total

Published on Jun 8, 2020

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 914 on Sunday, as the total cases climbed to 170,132.

Meanwhile, 23 people died and 2,647 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths and recoveries to 4,692 and 137,969 respectively.

Turkish people enjoyed the first curfew-free weekend as the lockdown had been imposed for weekends and national holidays since mid-April

Turkish President Erdogan on Friday canceled a planned curfew for this weekend, saying it would lead to social and economic consequences.