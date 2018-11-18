Skip navigation
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-11-18
Vatican News - Deutsch
Published on Nov 18, 2018
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
News & Politics
Papst Franziskus - Petersdom - Heilige Messe Welttag der Armen 2018-11-18
