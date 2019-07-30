Ryan Dawson Interview - Epstein's Blackmail Ring Goes Back Decades & May Have Compromised The US Gov

Premiered Jul 30, 2019

Joining me today Ryan Dawson, here to discuss how his channel was just shut down due his willingness to talk about certain information that is no longer allowed by the powers-that-shouldn't-be. In this case, in regard to Jeffrey Epstein, his connections to a decades-old intelligence-run blackmail ring that potentially ensnared some of the world's most powerful people, and what that might imply about the current power structure that was compromised by this blackmail ring long ago.



