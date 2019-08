Published on Aug 27, 2019

The Indian government is easing some restrictions put in place in the disputed Kashmir region weeks after New Delhi revoked the area's semi-autonomous status.

But that is not helping many of those who are ill or injured.

Al Jazeera's Faiz Jamil reports from the city of Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir.



