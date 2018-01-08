Marvel Studios' Black Panther - Rise TV Spot

Published on Jan 8, 2018

Long live the king. Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" tickets are now available: https://fandan.co/2BxwgDf ► Subscribe to Marvel: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ



Follow Marvel on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marvel

Like Marvel on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/Marvel



For even more news, stay tuned to:

Tumblr: http://marvelentertainment.tumblr.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvel

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+marvel

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/marvelofficial