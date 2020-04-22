Doja Cat SPEAKS OUT On Nicki Minaj Feud!

Published on Apr 22, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#DojaCat #NickiMinaj #Barbz



Doja Cat vs. Nicki Minaj’s Barbz is the latest celebrity feud to spring up in April, but is it all over before it even began?



What’s up everyone, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and did Doja Cat already throw in the towel in this Nicki Minaj Barbz feud?



First, hit that subscribe down below so you never miss a breaking news story in Entertainment. While you’re at it, tap the little bell so you get a notification as soon as we post our latest videos.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr