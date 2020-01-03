FULL SHOW: Pentagon’s 2020 budget surpasses $700 billion

Published on Jan 3, 2020

The siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad ended after a force of US Marines arrived and dozens of militia members and their supporters withdrew from the compound. Washington blames Iran. RT America’s Sayeh Tavangar has the latest developments (0:53). The Pentagon is starting off 2020 with a massive budget-higher than it was at the peak of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Investigative journalist David Swanson joins In Question to discuss (4:50). Tech giant Google is claiming it developed an artificial intelligence system that can detect the presence of breast cancer more accurately than human doctors. Legal and media analyst Lionel weighs in (13:34).



