When ettie Met Zabi

Football Friendship was in the air in Moscow when FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ Official Mascot, ettie met up with Zabivaka, face of the 2018 tournament.



The two mascots had a fun time, enjoying a spot of sightseeing and a photo session together, as well as interacting with supporters. Making the most of the occasion, the Russian wolf also took time out to share his experiences of recent months, offer some advice and answer questions from the French poussin, who will increasingly take centre stage on planet football over the coming 12 months.



