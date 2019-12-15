Australia - Wake Up Or Die! - MAKE THIS VIRAL!

Published on Dec 15, 2019

#ArrestScottMorrisonForTreason The Drought and accompanying firestorm currently gripping Australia has been brought about, and is being managed, very deliberately. And the treasonous criminal racketeers masquerading as the Australian Government are using the drought they have purposely manufactured to push Agenda 21 onto the people of Australia. If you are an Australian, or you care about Australia and its people, please share this everywhere and help make this video viral. Please Share - Mirror - Reupload and repost this video Everywhere you can.

Please folks, I implore you to help because we are getting hammered here in Australia and this is no joke. The creek out the front has stopped flowing. Ive been in this area 52 years and these creeks have never been dry. Hideous droughts Ive seen, all the grass dead, but I have never seen the creeks stop flowing because they are all spring fed from aquifers below ground. But now they have harvested the water from the flood plains, they are draining the artesian basin and they have felled trees on the mountains and exposed the well springs to the sun and the springs have stopped flowing. And this NOT from "climate change". This is Deliberate! And its not just in the valley where I live. It is all the creeks around here on both sides of the ranges... the springs have stopped.... the sky is full of smoke outside and the sunlight is red.... it looks surreal... they are killing us, they are killing everything, all the wild life, everything, and they are driving the people into the cities. This is agenda 21 in full swing.



Section 100: The Commonwealth shall NOT BY ANY LAW, or REGULATION of TRADE or COMMERCE , ABRIDGE THE RIGHT of a STATE or of THE RESIDENTS to the REASONABLE USE OF WATERS of RIVERS for CONSERVATION or IRRIGATION...



