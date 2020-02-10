Cameron Boyce Forgotten In Oscars' In Memoriam TV Segment!

Published on Feb 10, 2020

The 2020 Oscars In Memoriam honored many of Hollywood’s most beloved names, and was even accompanied by a stunning performance by Billie Eilish, buuuut many were quick to notice a few very important names that were left out…



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News, and you know it’s the WORST type of ‘snub’ when the In Memoriam portion of the evening is receiving an insane amount of backlash.



As with every year in Oscar history, one portion of the evening is dedicated to honoring all of Hollywood’s fallen from the last year.



This year, Billie Eilish delivered a beautiful performance covering The Beatles hit “Yesterday” while photos of Hollywood’s biggest names were projected on the screen.



Names included Kobe Bryant, Doris Day, John Singleton, David Foster, Peter Mayhew, and Kirk Douglas, who died just last week at the age of 103.



The montage beautifully remembered many of Hollywood’s finest with a quote from Kobe himself that perfectly encapsulated the theme of the segment.



It read QUOTE, “Life is too short to get bogged down and discouraged. You have to keep moving.”



However, many viewers were quick to note a few discrepancies regarding the segment…



Two very well-known stars who passed away in 2019 were completely left out of the slideshow: ‘Riverdale’s Luke Perry and ‘Descendants’ Star, Cameron Boyce.



Luke Perry was near and dear to many hearts, and was most well-known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210, Gilmore Girls and more recently to fans of The CW show Riverdale, playing the father of Archie Andrews.



He died shortly after last year’s Oscar ceremony on March 4th at age 52, after suffering a stroke, so many assumed he’d be an automatic ‘in’ for this year’s In Memoriam. I’d also like to add that Luke Perry had a role in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” which was nominated for NUMEROUS AWARDS and even took home a couple golden statues!



Cameron Boyce was a Disney Channel star whose life was cut far too short, after suffering complications from epilepsy just before his final appearance on Disney’s Descendants 3 last summer.



His ‘Jessie’ co-star Skai Jackson, took to Twitter to share her frustrations with the Academy for excluding him.



She wrote, “Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him? It would have been nice if he was acknowledged... Smh. #Oscars”



Another fan wrote, “cameron boyce had such a huge impact into a lot of people’s lives including people in the film industry. just cause his career centered mostly around disney didnt make him any less of an actor. him being left out of the in memoriam just felt wrong.”



As for Luke, the fact that he was left out of the segment, when he made a small cameo in one of the most talked-about nominated films this year is especially not sitting well with fans.



One user tweeted, “shame on the academy for not including luke perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. seeing as ‘once upon a time in hollywood’ was the last film he made before he passed AND it was up for best picture, I have no words other than I’m disappointed.”



Many also pointed out that Luke was hand selected by Quentin Tarantino himself to appear in Once Upon a Time, so the fact that he was left out of the In Memoriam segment is completely inexcusable.



However, after doing some extensive digging, and also observing angry fans’ comments online, it just so happens that both Luke and Cameron WERE included in the In Memoriam slideshow on the official ABC Oscars website. So basically you have to scroll through 163 pictures to see them remembered….



This just makes this entire situation even more confusing considering producers clearly didn’t “forget” about the late actors, but if this was an issue of space and timing, I’m no television producer, buuut pretty sure I could easily get crafty with ways in which this could’ve been avoided.



Let’s just hope that producers learn from their mistakes and that they all just… do better next year.



More importantly, Luke and Cameron were incredible talents taken from us far too soon! They will NEVER be forgotten in fans’ hearts.



On that note, I want to hear all your thoughts on last night’s snubs and why you think these guys were discluded from the live In Memoriam segment, but not the online portion, so get to talking down here in the comments.



I’m your host Emile Ennis Jr., thanks so much for tuning in, and I’ll see you next time!





