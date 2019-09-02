Bernie Sanders Gets Fooled By China Propaganda

Published on Sep 2, 2019

Bernie Sanders buys into Chinese Communist Party propaganda. The G7 defends Hong Kong. Chaos reigns at China’s first Costco. A Chinese survey vessel entered Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea. The officially atheist Communist Party appoints its first Catholic Bishop under a new deal with the Vatican. Australian Author Yang Hengjun is detained for espionage. That and more on this week's China news headlines.



