Health workers being vaccinated against deadly virus

Published on Aug 9, 2018

Staying in the DRC, and health workers are currently being vaccinated against Ebola following the latest outbreak in the North-east of the country. The village of Mangina in North Kivu province is the epicentre of the outbreak. The vaccine has proven effective in the DRC's previous Ebola outbreak, but there are concerns over security in the region. It's believed that 43 people have been infected by Ebola with 36 deaths reported so far. More than 900 people who have come into contact with people infected with Ebola are currently being monitored. Agencies are also concerned the outbreak could spread further east



Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://ow.ly/Zvqj30aIsgY



Follow us on:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cgtnafrica/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cgtnafrica