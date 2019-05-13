#MusicMonday

Gracie Gold's beautiful Figure Skating routine to "And All That Jazz" | Music Monday

Published on May 13, 2019

This week on Music Monday we feature the incredibly talented Gracie Gold's Sochi 2014 performance to "And All that Jazz" by Catherine Zeta-Jones from the film Chicago.

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

