Charlottesville: Race and Terror – VICE News Tonight on HBO

Published on Aug 14, 2017

On Saturday hundreds of white nationalists, alt-righters, and neo-Nazis traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia to participate in the “Unite the Right” rally. By Saturday evening three people were dead – one protester, and two police officers – and many more injured.



“VICE News Tonight” correspondent Elle Reeve went behind the scenes with white nationalist leaders, including Christopher Cantwell, Robert Ray, David Duke, and Matthew Heimbach — as well as counter-protesters. VICE News Tonight also spoke with residents of Charlottesville, members of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the Charlottesville Police.



From the neo-Nazi protests at Emancipation Park to Cantwell’s hideaway outside of Virginia, “VICE News Tonight” provides viewers with exclusive, up close and personal access inside the unrest.



This episode of VICE News Tonight aired August 14, 2017 on HBO.



WATCH: We followed Roger Stone to the Deploraball - http://bit.ly/2fLnJpo



WATCH: Richard Spencer "we memed alt-right into existence" - http://bit.ly/2vyJr5r



Subscribe to VICE News here: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-VICE-News



Check out VICE News for more: http://vicenews.com



Follow VICE News here:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vicenews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vicenews

Tumblr: http://vicenews.tumblr.com/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/vicenews

More videos from the VICE network: https://www.fb.com/vicevideo