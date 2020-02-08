China’s “Extremely Vile” Response to Novel Coronavirus

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Feb 8, 2020
China's handling of the novel coronavirus has been "extremely vile." From an initial coverup to mass suppression, the Chinese Communist Party has used this outbreak to prove once again that human life is of little value to the world's largest authoritarian regime, especially in light of the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang, the whistleblowing doctor who first tried to expose the outbreak.