China’s “Extremely Vile” Response to Novel Coronavirus

Published on Feb 8, 2020

China's handling of the novel coronavirus has been "extremely vile." From an initial coverup to mass suppression, the Chinese Communist Party has used this outbreak to prove once again that human life is of little value to the world's largest authoritarian regime, especially in light of the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang, the whistleblowing doctor who first tried to expose the outbreak.

