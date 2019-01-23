🇻🇪 Venezuela opposition leader declares himself interim president | Al Jazeera English

Published on Jan 23, 2019

Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president on Wednesday before thousands of demonstrators cheering in support.



"I swear to formally assume the powers of the Presidency of Venezuela," the 35-year-old politician said as he raised his right hand.



The move comes as tens of thousands march around Venezuela demanding that Nicolas Maduro steps down from power. Counter-rallies are also being held.



Maduro was sworn in for a contested second term two weeks ago but has been met by international condemnation.



Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/



#Aljazeeraenglish

#News