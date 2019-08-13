Reagan advisor: CIA behind Hong Kong protests (full show)

Published on Aug 13, 2019

Rick Sanchez reports on the ongoing protests in Hong Kong and the US’s purported role fanning the flames of unrest. Then RT America’s Sara Montes de Oca reports on site from the chaos of Hong Kong’s international airport. We discuss the $30 billion merger of CBS and Viacom and calls to de-platform Iran and its Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter. Then we report on the latest in the saga of Jeffrey Epstein and his mysterious death. Finally, we show nail-biting footage of the approach of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu’s plane by a NATO aircraft before the latter is chased off by a Russian fighter jet.









#QuestionMore #RTAmerica #NewsWithRickSanchez



Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/

Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/



Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America