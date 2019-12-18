Demi Lovato Pays Tribute To Her Addiction With 'Survivor' Tattoo

Published on Dec 18, 2019

New year, new decade, new tattoo for Demi Lovato who’s celebrating a new life as a survivor.



Celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo. showed off the singer’s newest tattoo located on her neck. In simple script writing, Demi chose the word “Survivor,” no doubt in reference to her long battle with substance abuse and addiction.



Dr. Woo wrote, “On a real one” and tagged the 27 year old singer.



It’s no secret that Demi has survived a lot over the last year. Last summer, the singer shocked fans with the release of her song “Sober.” In the lyrics, Demi confessed that after six years she had broken her sobriety.



She sang: “I want to be a role model, but I'm only human.”



And she apologized to herself and her fans for breaking her promise to be sober.



“I'm sorry that I'm here again / I promise I'll get help / It wasn't my intention/ I'm sorry to myself”



Not a month later, Demi was rushed to the hospital for a reported drug overdose. She spent the next several months in rehab and away from Hollywood. She addressed her absence on instagram writing:



“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”



And over a year later, Demi has been open about her past struggles and her path forward. In her first interview since her hospitalization, the singer spoke to Teen Vogue about her struggles and the survivor in her:



“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way.”



In addition to being a fighter with her personal life, Demi also admitted she’s fighting for people to pay attention to her career.



Hopefully fans will keep that in mind when Demi releases new music! It’s coming, Lovatics! Demi confirmed the news herself!



Ok, that was the ultimate tease! And Demi’s really been pulling on her fan’s heart strings lately with even more hints.



On instagram earlier this month, she posted this blacked out photo writing:

The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing....



So we KNOW new music is on it’s way VERY soon!



But while we wait, Demi is giving us plenty more to look forward to, including a resurgence in her acting career!



The singer has a recurring role in NBC’s Will and Grace, and she’s been sharing plenty of snaps from the iconic set!



Including this one that made fans do a double take! Yes, that’s a baby bump! No, she’s not pregnant! But we are dying to know the storyline!



Demi is also starring opposite Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the Netflix film, Eurovision, directed by Will Ferrell!



So there’s plenty keeping her busy these days! But there is one important role Demi is still eyeing. A couple years ago the singer dreamed of being a part of this show:



Hey, maybe she can finally snag that role now that she’s taken up acting again! We’ll root for zombie Demi!



Oh, and there’s also the singer’s new boyfriend, model Austin Wilson. Demi made their relationship instagram official official last month with this post writing, “My heart”



Andy they’ve been giving us steamy content ever since.



Though the romance is new, Demi and Austin have already endured heartache together. Their mutual friend Thomas Trussell III tragically died of an overdose back in October.



Austin shared his death on social media writing: I’m so grateful for the times that we had while you were here.



Demi also shared love for her friend on social media after his death. Fittingly, she got a tattoo in his honor.



A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever



This makes Demi’s newest “survivor” tattoo mean so much more as she truly has survived a lot of hardship over the past year.



