Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
Роман Петушков приглашает на Церемонию Закрытию
Sochi2014
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
22,711
22K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Statistics
4,662 views
20
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
21
4
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 16, 2014
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
No. 4 Roman Petushkov wins record six gold medals at Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games
- Duration: 0:47.
Paralympic Games
1,000 views
0:47
ЗАКРЫТИЕ ПАРАЛИМПИЙСКИХ ЗИМНИХ ИГР - 2014
- Duration: 8:36.
Спортивные Новости
934 views
8:36
"Сильные духом. Роман Петушков" (РБК ТВ)
- Duration: 20:01.
Paul Khomyakov
537 views
20:01
4 x 2.5km mixed relay | Cross-country skiing | Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games
- Duration: 1:21:33.
Paralympic Games
2,426 views
1:21:33
NEVERSTOP
- Duration: 1:35.
Sochi2014
4,332 views
1:35
Утренняя зарядка Романа Петушкова
- Duration: 2:34.
В Движении
9,692 views
2:34
Tatyana "The Beast" McFadden
- Duration: 0:07.
Sochi2014
2,035 views
0:07
Биатлонист Роман Петушков принес России первое золото Паралимпиады
- Duration: 0:29.
Комсомольская Правда
1,140 views
0:29
Роман Петушков
- Duration: 1:01.
Паралимпийский комитет России
662 views
1:01
Алена Кауфман приглашает на Церемонию Закрытия
- Duration: 0:46.
Sochi2014
3,241 views
0:46
IMTA и Роман Петушков на 9 канале израильского телевидения
- Duration: 3:50.
IMTA Medic
132 views
3:50
Reaching the impossible | Достигая невозможного
- Duration: 1:23.
Sochi2014
20,835 views
1:23
Paralympic flames from 45 Russian cities unified in Sochi
- Duration: 2:54.
Sochi2014
26,925 views
2:54
Паралимпийские чемпионы Роман Петушков и Александр Проньков в гостях у "Комсомольской правды"
- Duration: 33:57.
Комсомольская Правда
1,212 views
33:57
Владимир Путин наградил паралимпийцев Удмуртии
- Duration: 2:38.
ИА Сусанин
726 views
2:38
СОЧИ 2014 * ПАРАЛИМПИАДА* ЛЫЖНЫЕ ГОНКИ, БИАТЛОН * РОМАН ПЕТУШКОВ!!!! ЗОЛОТО!!!!
- Duration: 1:39.
Спортивные Новости
3,374 views
1:39
Russian Roman Petushkov claims 3rd Paralympic gold in sitting biathlon
- Duration: 0:55.
RT America
1,971 views
0:55
Day 2 - cross-country sprint - 2013 IPC Nordic World Cup (Canmore)
- Duration: 8:31.
Paralympic Games
4,296 views
8:31
Ток-шоу "Герои нашего времени" - эфир 17.03.2014 - часть1 - Роман Петушков
- Duration: 19:06.
Герои нашего времени ток-шоу
942 views
19:06
ПАРАЛИМПИАДА 2014 ЛЫЖНЫЕ ГОНКИ (СИДЯ) 15 КМ * МУЖЧИНЫ *
- Duration: 3:05.
Спортивные Новости
1,838 views
3:05
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...