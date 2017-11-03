iPhone X review

Published on Nov 3, 2017

The iPhone X is now in stores. The iPhone X is clearly the best iPhone ever made. It’s thin, it’s powerful, it has ambitious ideas about what cameras on phones can be used for, and it pushes the design language of phones into a strange new place. It is a huge step forward in terms of phone hardware, and it has the notch to show for it. Subscribe: https://goo.gl/G5RXGs



