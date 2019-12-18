Romashina & Ischenko 🇷🇺 ALL Artistic Swimming Medal routines | Athlete Highlights

Olympic
4.01M
560 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 18, 2019

Svetlana Romashina & Natalia Ischenko can name a collection of 10 Olympic Gold Medals their own. The two Artistic Swimmers (a.k.a. Synchronised Swimming) from Russia claimed team gold at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 and gold at the duet competition in London and Rio. We bring you ALL medals routines from the Synchro dream team!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to