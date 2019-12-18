Romashina & Ischenko 🇷🇺 ALL Artistic Swimming Medal routines | Athlete Highlights

Published on Dec 18, 2019

Svetlana Romashina & Natalia Ischenko can name a collection of 10 Olympic Gold Medals their own. The two Artistic Swimmers (a.k.a. Synchronised Swimming) from Russia claimed team gold at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 and gold at the duet competition in London and Rio. We bring you ALL medals routines from the Synchro dream team!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com