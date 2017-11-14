Peru - On the brink of a first FIFA World Cup since 1982

FIFATV
1.9M
1,290 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 14, 2017

Just one match stands between Peru and a first appearance at the FIFA World Cup since 1982. FIFA Football travelled to Lima earlier this year to hear from the players behind Peru's success.

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases:
http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to