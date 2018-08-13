Spain v. USA - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 - Match 21

FIFATV
7M
3,521 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 13, 2018

Spain and USA played to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Dinan-Lehon on Monday, with the result taking La Rojita to the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 as Group C winners.

More from France 2018:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
👉 https://www.twitter.com/fifawwc
👉 https://www.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to