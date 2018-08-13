Spain v. USA - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 - Match 21

Loading...
Working...
Spain and USA played to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Dinan-Lehon on Monday, with the result taking La Rojita to the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 as Group C winners.More from France 2018:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...👉 https://www.twitter.com/fifawwc👉 https://www.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup/
Loading playlists...