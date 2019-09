Published on Sep 9, 2019

TRANSCRIPT: corbettreport.com/911whistleblowers/



That so many of the visas were issued from a single office may seem like a minor footnote at first glance, but it is not. In fact, the Jeddah Consulate is not just another US Consular Office. It has a history of issuing visas to terrorists at the request of the CIA. Just ask Michael Springmann. This is his story.