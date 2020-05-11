Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES Selena Gomez Comparisons!

Published on May 11, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#JustinBieber #HaileyBieber #LiveWithTheBiebers



Justin and Hailey Bieber took some time to chat with fans over the weekend, and when a question came up surrounding people’s opinions on her relationship with Justin and comparisons to his past girlfriends, Hailey didn’t shy away from letting fans in on the effect they have on her.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and Hailey Bieber has let fans know how she feels about people’s opinions on her relationship with Justin, as well as comparisons to Justin’s ex girlfriends.



Since Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018, he’s made it clear that Hailey is the only girl for him.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad