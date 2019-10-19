Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway航拍建设中的拉林铁路

Loading...
Lhasa-Nyingchi railway is the western section of Sichuan-Tibet railway:https://www.tibettravel.org/tibet-tra...http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201908...https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sichuan...拉林铁路是川藏铁路的西段，计划2020年底通车：https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E5%B7%9...随着西藏飞速发展，在印度所谓“西藏儿童村”的小学中，从2018年开始已经没有一名新生来自西藏：https://www.rfa.org/mandarin/yataibao...自由亚洲电台不得不承认这一点。为遮羞，说什么原因是中国加强边境控制。难道以前边境都不控制去年才控制？真正原因是喜马拉雅山两边经济和社会发展有了巨大差距，藏区和对面国家生活水平差距已经达到5-8倍，还在继续扩大。西藏经济连续数十年高速增长，当地喇嘛都有人还俗成为党员企业家：http://finance.eastmoney.com/a/201904...
