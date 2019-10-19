Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway航拍建设中的拉林铁路

Chinese bridge
79K
150 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 19, 2019

Lhasa-Nyingchi railway is the western section of Sichuan-Tibet railway:
https://www.tibettravel.org/tibet-tra...
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201908...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sichuan...
拉林铁路是川藏铁路的西段，计划2020年底通车：
https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E5%B7%9...
随着西藏飞速发展，在印度所谓“西藏儿童村”的小学中，从2018年开始已经没有一名新生来自西藏：
https://www.rfa.org/mandarin/yataibao...
自由亚洲电台不得不承认这一点。为遮羞，说什么原因是中国加强边境控制。难道以前边境都不控制去年才控制？真正原因是喜马拉雅山两边经济和社会发展有了巨大差距，藏区和对面国家生活水平差距已经达到5-8倍，还在继续扩大。西藏经济连续数十年高速增长，当地喇嘛都有人还俗成为党员企业家：
http://finance.eastmoney.com/a/201904...

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to