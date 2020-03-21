El obispo Strickland celebra la misa dominical | Domingo de Laetare | 3.22.20 HD

Published on Mar 21, 2020

This Sunday is the fourth Sunday of Lent, called Laetare Sunday. Laetare is the Latin word for REJOICE. The Entrance Antiphon for the Mass on Sunday is taken from the Book of the Prophet Isaiah “Rejoice, Jerusalem, and all who love her. Be joyful, all who were in mourning.” (Is. 66:10,11)



Bishops, Priests and Deacons will wear Rose Vestments. Rose is the liturgical color of rejoicing and hope. In our cycle of readings for Holy Mass, we will hear the powerful Gospel story of the Healing of the Man Born Blind (John 9: 1-41).



As the whole world continues through the difficult days associated with the effects of the COVID 19 or Corolla Virus, and millions are unable to physically participate in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, I will have the honor of serving as Deacon to my Bishop, Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, as he offers the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, in private, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.



We invite you to join together, virtually, with the faithful throughout the world in prayer and worship in an online experience of Holy Mass.



Let us pray that the Lord, in His Mercy, reach out from heaven to heal those afflicted with the virus - and intervene by the Power of the Holy Spirit - to bring an end to its devastation.



Let us pray for the Church – and for all of her clergy and faithful - that she would be a witness to the Power of Living Faith in Jesus Christ and share the Good News of Jesus Christ to a world steeped in fear and darkness.



Let us pray for those in Civil leadership, that the Lord would give them the wisdom they need to make right decisions for the health, safety and welfare of people in every Nation.



Let us pray for those in the scientific and medical community, that they would be inspired by the Lord to find a cure for this virus.



Let us pray for one another.



And finally, let us REJOICE, because Jesus Christ is Lord.



The Father hears our prayers as we turn to Him, in the name of His Son and Our Savior. He sends forth the Holy Spirit to heal, inspire and give us hope in this time of despair. The Lord will intervene to help us.



May the Lord bless you, your families, the Church and the Nations of the world.



Deacon Keith Fournier

Dean of Catholic Online School

Chaplain of Your Catholic Voice FoundationSupport Catholic Online by



Subscribing to our Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/catholiconl...



More on Daily Readings:

https://www.catholic.org/bible/daily_...



Catholic Online Shopping: http://catholiconline.shopping/



[http://bit.ly/1SymkZN] Prayer Book Collection

[http://bit.ly/1q3ZrpU] Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers

[http://bit.ly/1N6YgLA] Praying the Rosary with Pope Francis

[http://bit.ly/1PS1ylT] Spiritual Thoughts Series

[http://bit.ly/204E1Wj] Divine Mercy Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1SbRs0t] Red Sacred Heart Rosary Bracelet

[http://bit.ly/1UW1fyN] Black Capped Our Father Sterling Silver Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1UIrqZm] Black Swarovski 14Kt Gold Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1Xf48rQ] Holy Family Holy Card

[http://bit.ly/1UTyBOP] GNT Leatherbound Bible

[http://bit.ly/1S8xLXo] New American Bible

[http://bit.ly/1RZVr6K] New Testament: Ignatius Catholic Study Bible



Light a Prayer Candle [http://bit.ly/1V6jjVj]



You Can Make a Difference Today - Donate Now [https://ycvf.org]