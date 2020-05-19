How to Throw the Javelin - The Perfect Angle ft. Kara Winger | Olympians' Tips

Published on May 19, 2020

This week's Olympians' Tips video features Kara Winger. She is a Team USA Javelin Thrower and Olympic Athlete of Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016 and will show you how to hold the javelin right and the position of your upper body to optimize your throw.



Remember these Tips:

1) Find the Grip that's right for you

2) Keep the tip of the Javelin by your eye

3) The Javelin stays parallel to the ground

4) Focus on small details



