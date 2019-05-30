Tariffs on Mexican products would be ‘disastrous’: Mexican official

Published on May 30, 2019

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would impose a new 5-percent tariff on all imported Mexican goods beginning June 10 so as to pressure the country to halt undocumented migrants crossing the border.



The imposition of a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican-made products sent to the United States would be disastrous, Mexico’s undersecretary for North America at the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, Jesus Seade Kuri, said on Thursday.



At a press conference, the Mexican official said that his country would respond “energetically” to any threats made by US president Donald Trump.