James Charles TWEETS & DELETES After Haters Shade Him!

Clevver News
4.65M
2,322 views

Published on Mar 26, 2020

During these challenging times many celebs are stepping up and helping fans out any way they can. And the latest celeb to do that is James Charles who is messaging individual followers to help them directly with that they are going through. However; he recently tweeted and then deleted some shade he was throwing to unruly fans!

What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice social distancing. And while James Charles has been hanging at home during these self-quarantine times, he’s also giving back to his fans in a big way.

Over the past year, we all know that the TRUE sisters have stood by James during some really tough personal times, and now James is doing the same right back at them.

