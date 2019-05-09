Published on May 9, 2019

All the guests were delighted with the tender and spicy appetizer of chicken fillet! Chicken cake.



Dear Friends!



Ingredients:



Chicken fillet-400 gr

Kefir-450 ml

Eggs - 2 PCs

Flour - 4 tablespoons with slide

Salt - 1 teaspoon with a slide

Black pepper-1 teaspoon

Nutmeg-1/2 tsp.

Baking powder - 1 teaspoon (5 grams).

For the filling:

Mayonnaise-250 gr

Processed cheese-180 gr

Pickled cucumbers - 2 PCs

Olives - 15 PCs

Greens-1 small bunch

Garlic-3 cloves.



Bon appetit!



