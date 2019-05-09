Watch Queue
All the guests were delighted with the tender and spicy appetizer of chicken fillet! Chicken cake.
Dear Friends!
Ingredients:
Chicken fillet-400 gr
Kefir-450 ml
Eggs - 2 PCs
Flour - 4 tablespoons with slide
Salt - 1 teaspoon with a slide
Black pepper-1 teaspoon
Nutmeg-1/2 tsp.
Baking powder - 1 teaspoon (5 grams).
For the filling:
Mayonnaise-250 gr
Processed cheese-180 gr
Pickled cucumbers - 2 PCs
Olives - 15 PCs
Greens-1 small bunch
Garlic-3 cloves.
Bon appetit!
