Talib Kweli And Godfrey Talk Rappers vs. Comics, Studying Bernie Mac, Snoop Dogg | People's Party

Published on Sep 2, 2019

On the 12th episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh chop it up with comedian, actor, and personal friend Godfrey. They discuss the similarities of what it is to be a rapper versus a comedian. Godfrey talks about valuable lessons learned from Jerry Seinfeld and studying under Bernie Mac when he was getting started in Chicago. They go into Instagram comics possibly being the mumble rappers of comedy, and we get to hear some of his favorite impressions.



The convo gets especially hilarious as he recounts moments working with Snoop Dogg as his role of co-pilot in the movie "Soul Plane." Other topics include A.D.O.S., Talib's beliefs on why People's Party is such an important platform, ASAP Rocky getting released, Robert Downey Jr. playing a black man in "Tropic Thunder," women of color in the comedy world not getting enough recognition, and much more.



Interview Timings:



Interview Timings:



1:58 -- Godfrey goes right to the difficulties coming up in the world of stand up, and learning from Jerry Seinfeld about how long it takes to truly master the art of comedy.



4:15 -- Talib and Godfrey discuss the similarities of rappers and comedians, as both in their purest form are "masters of ceremony"



10:02 -- Godfrey talks about the box that black comics feel like they are in when crafting their style.



12:20 -- Godfrey tells his story of meeting Bernie Mac, who was one of his mentors when he was getting started in Chicago.



14:47 -- Talib asks Godfrey about the theory of online Instagram comedians being the "mumble rappers" of comedy.



18:01 -- Godfrey talks about reading crowds. He also gives us some of his favorite impressions including Jason Statham, Corey Booker & Obama.



22:46 -- Talib and Godfrey exchange about how it helped them by performing sets immediately after big name acts like KRS-One and Bill Cosby.



27:37 -- Godfrey goes into detail about how much fun it was working with Snoop Dogg in the movie "Soul Plane".



38:11 -- Talib gives his take on the organization ADOS (African Descendants of Slavery).



44:10 -- Godfrey questions why stand up is still so white male dominated when most of the top comedians in history are black.



51:12 -- Talib explains what he thinks makes the People's Party show such an important platform.



55:19 -- The trio discuss ASAP Rocky finally getting released, and his statements thereafter.



58:52 -- Talib tests his theory of Ben Stiller being obsessed with black face. They also talk Spike Lee and Quinton Tarantino.



1:04:45 -- Godfrey talks pushing his audiences and Louis C.K. trying to make a come back. The trio also discusses navigating the entertainment industry, while not compromising your integrity.



1:07:47 -- The trio talks about all the great women of color not getting the shine they deserve in the comedy world.



1:10:51 -- Godfrey tells about feeling proud of being part of the American culture when he got a gig doing 7UP commercials.



1:13:01 -- The trio discusses so called "Diversity Programs", and that their very existence proves how far we have to go to leveling the play field.



