Dylan Sprouse's GF Was 'SCARED' To Date Him!

Published on Feb 20, 2020

Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse have been together for over a year and have quickly become one of the cutest celebrity couples, but Barbara just revealed that she was ‘Scared’ about their relationship at the beginning.



What’s up? It’s Dani Golub here with Clevver News and if you’ve been following Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin’s relationship you’ll know that these two aren’t afraid to show how much they love each other.



They are all about a little PDA on Instagram, they aren’t afraid to step out holding hands, they look incredible together on a red carpet, and they actually even live together in New York City.



So it seems like these two have just been smooth sailing since day one right?



Well not exactly…



Dylan and Barbara just celebrated Valentine’s Day how we all do… on a fancy romantic dinner date with... Vogue Magazine.



You know, just your average regular people stuff.



Anyway, on the dinner date they talked about their childhoods, anxiety, struggles with social media, their careers, and everything in between.



Clearly these two are very comfortable together and it was honestly really sweet to see them just chatting it up while eating delicious food.



But there was one part of the chat that really stood out.



Barbara actually opened up about what it was like when she first started dating Dylan.



It wasn’t all perfect right off the bat, she had her doubts and concerns when starting to date someone as famous as Dylan.



And don’t be mistaken, Barbara is a very successful model in her own right, but Sprouse brother level fame is a whole new BEAST, she didn’t know if she was ready for.



They got into this topic while they were discussing their first kiss — which was actually initiated by Barbara after she ate about a third of Dylan's burrito.



Apparently, she was tired of waiting for him to make the first move so she straight up asked him to kiss her.



Bold move Barbara we love to see it!



She said quote, “It was 3 AM and I had to take control because you wouldn't kiss me! We'd been talking and texting for four months and I was like, 'Are you going to kiss me or what?’”



Obviously now, we all know he did and thankfully, they started to date. But the whole concept of dating Dylan was scary for Barbara.



And Barbara continued on and talked to Dylan about how he may have not even understood her fears because fame has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.



“for you you probably don’t get that, you started at such a young age even younger than I did”



But Dylan who's been famous most of his life, understands how Barbara felt though. He chimed in and said quote, “My thing is that that’s just going to happen. That’s a side effect of what’s going to happen but it’s also easily avoidable."



He also talked about how as long as they stayed true to themselves and their relationship, none of the paparazzi or outside noise really mattered.



Dylan chimes in, as long as people don’t try to change how we act or monetize who we are into characters



They also talked about how they chose to live in Brooklyn and they pick certain restaurants to maintain some sense of privacy while also being public figures.



And clearly that has worked for these two! It's pretty clear from this video that Dylan and Barbara are in a supportive, loving, and happy relationship, so we have no choice but to stan.



But I want to know, are you guys surprised that Barbara was nervous about dating Dylan at first? Would you be nervous dating someone that famous or would you live for it?



Fans are totally freaking out over this dinner date video though.



The comment section is flooded with love for these two.



One person wrote quote, “i've thoroughly enjoyed being the third wheel on this date”





Another wrote quote, “man, their chemistry is so naturally and delightfully fun. they absolutely enjoy each other”



And another said quote, “The way Dylan looks at her is the way every girl wants to be looked at by a guy she loves.”





That is seriously so true, these two are definitely GOALS.



And during the dinner date the couple also talked about their careers and possibly working together more in the future.



Barbara revealed that working with Dylan makes her feel "comfortable," and Dylan shared that he's doing some modeling now.



They even mentioned possibly wanting to film a movie together, so who knows what the future holds for these two together professionally, but either way they are going strong as a couple and that’s all that really matters.









