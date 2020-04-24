#demilovato #selenagomez #finsta

Demi Lovato BREAKS SILENCE On Selena Gomez Drama!

Clevver News
Published on Apr 24, 2020

Last week, Demi Lovato’s alleged ‘Finsta’ account that trashed Selena Gomez was leaked for the world to see, and now Demi is speaking out on the #Demilovatoisover party, ‘cancel culture’ and how she really feels when the Internet suddenly turns on her.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here with Clevver News, and if anyone, Demi Lovato knows a little thing or two about ‘cancel culture’.

It was a Friday like any other, last week, as we were just about to wind down for the weekend and peruse our socials one last time before melting into the couch, when we realized we were late to one specific party…

That party, in question, was the #DemiLovatoIsOverParty that began trending all over Twitter after Demi’s alleged ‘Finsta’ leaked last week, basically revealing an entire page dedicated to trash-talking Selena Gomez.


