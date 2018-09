Published on Sep 4, 2018

Brazil's National Museum once held thousands of years of heritage. Now all that's left of Latin America's largest natural history museum, once home to 20 million artifacts, is smoldering debris. Nick Schifrin reports how the tragedy has also drawn anger at the government.



Find more from PBS NewsHour at https://www.pbs.org/newshour



Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6



Follow us:

Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newshour

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/newshour

Snapchat: @pbsnews



Subscribe:

PBS NewsHour podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts

Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe