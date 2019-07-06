Valentina Vezzali’s Journey from Fencer, to Politician, to Mentor | Legends Live On

Published on Jul 6, 2019

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Valentina Vezzali dominated her sport and then went on to the Italian Parliament. Now she’s training young fencers throughout the country.



These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations? More: http://bit.do/LLO-EN









