Legends Live On S1 • E1

Valentina Vezzali’s Journey from Fencer, to Politician, to Mentor | Legends Live On

Olympic
3.5M
792 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 6, 2019

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Valentina Vezzali dominated her sport and then went on to the Italian Parliament. Now she’s training young fencers throughout the country.

These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations? More: http://bit.do/LLO-EN




Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to