Published on May 20, 2019

The 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting issued a joint statement in Chile on Saturday, pledging to deepen APEC's regional economic integration agenda and supporting reforms of World Trade Organization (WTO).



The statement affirms the importance of the transparent and non-discriminatory rules agreed upon in the WTO, which can improve the predictability of the market, lift business confidence and promote trade flow.