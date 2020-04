Published on Apr 15, 2020

The UN-backed Libyan government said Tuesday that Tripoli was shelled on Monday by its rival east-based army.

The shelling caused damage to Tripoli's Arada district and wounded one.

In April 2019, the east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive to seize Tripoli.

Since then, the UN has documented at least 356 civilian deaths and 329 injuries.