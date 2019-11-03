Wuhan to Shiyan High-speed Railway即将通车的汉十高铁

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Nov 3, 2019
Wuhan to Shiyan High-speed railway will open to traffic at the end of this year: https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E6%B1%8... The beaytiful railway bridge cross expressway bridge in this video located in: N32.462031 E111.253380 Danjiangkou city,Hubei province. 武汉到十堰的汉十高铁将于2019年底通车，视频里高铁桥跨越高速公路桥的这段位于： N32.462031 E111.253380 丹江口市境内的丹江口水库上，汉十高铁和G70福银高速公路交汇，距离武当山不远。以后是湖北最佳拍车地点之一。