Wuhan to Shiyan High-speed Railway即将通车的汉十高铁

Chinese bridge
Published on Nov 3, 2019

Wuhan to Shiyan High-speed railway will open to traffic at the end of this year:
https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E6%B1%8...
The beaytiful railway bridge cross expressway bridge in this video located in:
N32.462031 E111.253380
Danjiangkou city,Hubei province.
武汉到十堰的汉十高铁将于2019年底通车，视频里高铁桥跨越高速公路桥的这段位于：
N32.462031 E111.253380
丹江口市境内的丹江口水库上，汉十高铁和G70福银高速公路交汇，距离武当山不远。以后是湖北最佳拍车地点之一。

