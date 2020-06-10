Women's singles free program - Figure Skating | Salt Lake City 2002 Replays

Watch Queue
Relive the historic Figure Skating moment of the 2002 Summer Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, USA, when US-American Sarah Hughes won Gold in the Women's singles free program at the age of 16. Hughes had only been in fourth place in the short program due to penalties for underrotating her triple flip and lutz. Nevertheless, she won the Women's singles free program, since all three opponents ahead of her made mistakes in their respective long programs. Russian skater Irina Slutskaya became second, ahead of Michelle Kwan from the USA. Sarah Hughes is the only American woman that ever won the Olympic title without having won either a World or US senior national title.
