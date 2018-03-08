Lizzy Yarnold's Skeleton Highlight | PyeongChang 2018

Published on Mar 8, 2018

Lizzy Yarnold came to the Olympic Winter Games 2018 and she had a gold medal from Sochi to defend. After her first run, she wasn' t sure if she could finish the run because of a chest infection but she kept going on and finally made it again to the top of the podium.



