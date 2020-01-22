NikkieTutorials Was Unsure Of COMING OUT Before Being Blackmailed!

Published on Jan 22, 2020

NikkieTutorials just gave her first on-air interview since coming out as transgender on her YouTube channel earlier this month. She sat down with Ellen Degeneres and admitted whether or not she would’ve come out if she wasn’t blackmailed.What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we all saw NikkieTutorials’ emotional video about coming out as transgender earlier this month. And if by now you still haven’t seen it, well I don’t know what you’re waiting for because it’s been viewed over 32 million times.Nikkie’s video was raw and moved us all. We’re just so happy that Nikkie was able to come out and be her true self.But in the video Nikkie revealed that while she’s always wanted to share her story on her terms, unfortunately some people were threatening to blackmail her and wanted to reveal her story to the press.This is obviously completely unacceptable. Everyone’s coming out story is their own and should never be used against them, no matter how famous they are.And Nikkie recently sat down to talk with Ellen Degeneres about that experience for the first time since posting her video.Ellen asks Nikkie point blank: Nikkie revealed that she always wanted to come out but just struggled with finding the right moment.But then Nikkie went on to talk about the blackmailer. While she isn’t thankful for him, she’s thankful that it happened now.Nikkie also knows that as a trans person, she still has privilege.Nikkie talked about how she had been crying before uploading the video but received a lot of support from her fiancé, Dylan. She also raved about her mom AKA Mama Tutorials.At one point during the interview, Ellen asked Nikkie at what age she knew she was in the wrong body. She said quote, "To me, I just always was so confused. I was like, 'Why do I have to wear that, or why don't I have long hair?”And that’s where her super mom came in.Ellen was clearly moved by Nikkie and her story, the two of them shared a lot of really nice moments during the interview.Nikkie also took the time to thank Ellen for letting her be there. And at the end of the interview, Ellen surprised Nikkie by donating $10,000 to the Trevor Project in her name, which was such a sweet moment.Honestly the whole interview got me feeling pretty emotional.And I wasn’t alone. Fans are taking to Twitter to share their love for Nikkie.And we couldn’t agree more, we are just so happy for Nikkie. It’s so great to see she is getting all the love and support she dreamed of.But now I want to turn it over to you. Did you catch Nikkie’s interview on Ellen? What do you think about her response to the blackmailing situation?Let me know what you think down in the comments below. And feel free to drop some love for Nikkie down there too.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.









